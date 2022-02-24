FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jackknifed 18-wheeler is impacting traffic on highway I-49 south in North Fayetteville.

At 6:09 p.m. on February 24, Washington County reported the incident, which happened on exit 67, near Garland Avenue. The accident is affecting southbound traffic in multiple lanes.

Police officers are on the scene, but there is no timetable for when the situation will be resolved.

A second accident was reported on I-49 near the Porter Road exit around 6:35 p.m where a truck rolled over on its side, according to the Washington County Highway Incident Report. That accident has since been cleared.

Around 7:26 p.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported on exit 67 in the northbound lane. No injuries were reported.

Another semi-truck was stalled on Highway 74 near exit 45 in West Fork around 7:41 p.m. This incident has since been cleared.

Road and traffic conditions can be found on iDrive Arkansas.