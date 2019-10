Eight of the 10 most populated counties within the state reported jail overcrowding

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Jail overcrowding is a statewide issue in the Natural State, according to an annual inspection report by the Department of Finance and Administration.

In Washington County, Sheriff Tim Helder has proposed a jail expansion, but justices of the peace said they’re looking at alternatives before considering the $8 million expansion.