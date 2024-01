SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — James Fork Regional Water is asking people to conserve water, according to a Facebook post.

JFRW serves Sebastian and Scott counties and says these areas are affected:

Hackett

Hartford

Mansfield

Bonanza

Huntington

Greenwood

Sebastian Lake Estates

Milltown-Washburn

JFRW says due to the cold temperatures “James Fork Regional Water system is being stressed. Please conserve water any way possible.”

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest.