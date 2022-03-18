ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is inviting music-lovers to spend an evening with James Taylor as the legendary singer-songwriter is bringing his All-Star Band to Rogers venue on July 15.

According to a press release, the show is part of the Cox Concert Series and will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $55 to $169.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, visiting amptickets.com or in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.