Jane Hunt donates $1 million to New Beginnings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New Beginnings announced Monday it received the largest gift in the organization’s history from Jane Hunt.

The $1 million gift will help with the completion of the organization’s capital project while providing critical financial supports for sustained programming.

“New Beginnings is overjoyed and grateful to Jane Hunt for embracing the vision of this project and her extreme generosity in supporting New Beginnings. This gift allows us to complete construction and the initial capital campaign and shift our focus to ongoing, sustained programming support for the staff and services that will make the difference in our residents’ lives,” said Aaron J. Marshall, president of the Board of Directors of New Beginnings.

The gift from Jane Hunt was organized with help from Arkansas Community Foundation.

New Beginnings is a nonprofit located in Fayetteville that welcomes people experiencing long-term homelessness to access healthcare and find long-term housing.