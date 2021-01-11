January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – We are raising about the crime that hides in plain sight – human trafficking.

January 11 is national Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Northwest Arkansas-based Hub of Hope is a resource for trafficking victims. Not only does the non-profit offer support to these survivors, but also helps teach others how to recognize it.

Founder Jennifer Sorey said she started Hub of Hope years ago when she learned how prevalent it was.

“Yes trafficking happens here, but also people did not know how to recognize it and didn’t even know they were working with potential survivors themselves,” she said.

