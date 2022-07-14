FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for a Fayetteville man accused of shooting and killing his wife.

On July 13, Judge Mark Lindsay in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Sixth Division, granted the defense’s request for a continuance and scheduled the trial to begin on September 30.

In May 2021, state police found Amber Dunigan with an apparent gunshot wound to her head in her car off of Arkansas Highway 16, west of Fayetteville. Her husband was arrested and charged with capital murder. He was booked into Washington County Jail on February 19 and released on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutors submitted an information sheet to the Fourth Judicial District Court on February 17, outlining the felony information of the case. The filing specifically alleges that “the defendant shot his wife in the head” and that he did so “with the premeditated and deliberated purpose of causing the death of another person.”

Investigators found a small piece of neon green fabric by the woman’s head wound and the material “appeared to be very similar to the fabric used on the suspect’s work shirts.” According to a police report, this led investigators to believe that “one of the suspect’s work shirts had been used to muffle the sound of a gunshot.”

Dunigan entered a not guilty plea on March 11. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.