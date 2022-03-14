FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jason Dunigan, the man accused of shooting and killing his wife, has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Dunigan entered the plea on March 11 in Washington County Circuit Court. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

In May 2021, state police found Amber Dunigan with an apparent gunshot wound to her head in her car off of Arkansas Highway 16, west of Fayetteville.

Jason Dunigan wasn’t arrested until February and was released on a $250,000 bond.