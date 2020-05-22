Java Dudes receive PPP funds to reopen

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local coffee shop is celebrated for its commitment to keeping the community caffeinated as it welcomes back customers and many of its employees.

Java Dudes Coffee Company was given a special “thank you” from the Rogers Activity Center for staying open while many businesses were forced to close.

The coffee company adjusted to carry out and delivery options to follow early restrictions for restaurants but with limited customers, Java Dudes had to reduce their staff from 14 to only four.

With recently eased restrictions from the Governor and help from the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, the coffee shop is getting back on track.

“We’re just working through it. We’re just waiting day to day and I say as long as people come to us, we’re doing something right and it gives our employees something to do,” Owner Justin Reed said.

As a special thank you, the Rogers Activity Center gave employees at Java Dudes their own memberships to the center.