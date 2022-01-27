FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society announced the celebratory jazz ensemble Huntertones will perform at Roots HQ on the Fayetteville Square Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available in four different levels: general admission – $30, prime seating (rows one, two and three) general admission – $35, VIP Table Seating for four – $160, VIP Table Seating for six – $240.

Roots HQ is located at 1 East Mountain St in Fayetteville. Masks are required to be worn at all times.

According to the Jazz Society, Huntertones brings people together around the world with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.”