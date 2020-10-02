JBU establishes Office of Diversity

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – John Brown University announces the new Office of Diversity, directed by Dr. Ted Song, coordinator of diversity.

Upcoming projects include revising the institution’s diversity statement, offering a colloquium course for students to ask and learn about diversity, and providing formal and informal events to discuss how diversity is related to Christian faith.

JBU is committed to diversity, and the establishment of the Office of Diversity is another step toward progress in this area. This group will collaborate to serve the JBU community, where we work to promote and celebrate diversity. Ted Song

“I am grateful to Dr. Song for his leadership and vision to create the Office of Diversity and for the team members that have joined him in this work,” said JBU President Chip Pollard. “I look forward to how the Office of Diversity will serve the JBU community and help us better encourage, understand, reflect, and rejoice in the rich diversity of God’s kingdom.”

The office also aims to educate future leaders who can serve and communicate cross-culturally.

The office, in conjunction with the Diversity Committee, will coordinate various efforts on campus that encourage and showcase diversity.

Additional staff include: Juan Carlos Rodriguez, associate coordinator of diversity; Lakisha Bradley, assistant coordinator of minority student care; Bridgette Grigsby, assistant coordinator of first-generation Latinx student care and Amanda Cunningham, administrative assistant. Junior photojournalism major María Aguilar serves as diversity communication assistant.

For more information about diversity at JBU, visit www.jbu.edu/diversity.