SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The John Brown University Department of Nursing held a drive-thru celebration for its graduates on Friday.

Nursing faculty, dressed in full regalia and masks, spaced out and held signs as nursing students drove past the Health Education Building. A few family members and friends also joined the celebration from a safe distance.

JBU says that 22 nursing students will graduate next week with almost all of them having the chance to participate in the celebration.