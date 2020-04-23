JBU Online expands to four-year Bachelor’s Degree Program

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University announced that the JBU Online program has expanded to a full, four-year online bachelor’s degree program with no minimum requirement for prior college credit at a new lower tuition rate.

Beginning fall 2020, tuition will be reduced to $300 per credit hour with the same online educational experience, according to a press release.

JBU Online offers Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration, liberal arts, organizational leadership and psychology. Minors are available in business (non-MBA and Pre-MBA), communication, leadership, managerial accounting, politics and ethics, and psychology.

Students deserve to have access to a quality Christian educational experience from a university they trust, and by expanding our program and lowering tuition we can serve more students than ever before. We hope the lower tuition rate gives students a little bit of extra breathing room, especially during this time of uncertainty because of COVID-19. Josh Price, director of enrollment of JBU Online

Previously, students were required to have 45 credit hours to be accepted into JBU Online.

While previous transferable college credit is no longer required, JBU Online accepts credits for transfer students that have earned their associate’s degree, dual-enrolled high school students, or students who have credits from multiple universities, according to the release.

JBU Online students can receive an additional discount on 2020 summer courses, which JBU is offering at $249 per credit hour.

The courses will be divided into two seven-week sessions (May 11-June 26 and July 6-August 21) and students may take up to three courses per session.

The classes are asynchronous so students can view online lectures at a time that works for them each week and complete the weekly assignments.