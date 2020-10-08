JBU professor discusses Vice Presidential debate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris were in Salt Lake City following the vice presidential debate.

Tonight, the key issues discussed included the coronavirus and what is to come of another stimulus for Americans, environmental issues, and the state of the economy in America.

John Brown University Political Analyst Dr. Daniel Bennett joins us to talk about the debate.

We did see some changes tonight compared to last week. One of them being safety issues.

Following President Trump’s COVID-19 infection last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates added some extra safety measures.

Pence and Harris were spaced an extra five feet apart compared to the presidential debate and a plexi glass sheild was placed between them.

Trump and former VP Joe Biden will take the stage for the second time next week, this time with voters asking the questions.