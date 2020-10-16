JBU professor discusses presidential town hall

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden had dueling town halls.

Instead of meeting virtually for their second debate as originally planned, the two took questions in different cities on different networks.

President Trump took the stage in Miami and Biden took the stage in Philidelphia in his home state of Pennsylvania.

The town halls offered a different format for the two candidates to present themselves to voters following a chaotic first debate last month.

Political Science Professor Dr. Daniel Bennett calls this style of a debate unique.

“And it often leads to some interesting exchanges. It also could have led to a much different dynamic than the first debate that we saw…where the two were attacking each other and talking over each other and those types of responses don’t usually play well in a town hall setting where you’re confronting the voters asking you questions,” he said.

The next and final presidential debate is scheduled to air next Thursday from Nashville.