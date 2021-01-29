JBU requiring negative COVID-19 test before semester begins

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Despite the low number of active cases at John Brown University, students and staff must test negative for COVID-19 before they return to campus this semester.

The University required tests be taken this week with results sent to the school by 2 p.m. today, January 29.

More than 600 people have been approved to return but as expected there have also been some asymptomatic cases who can not return to campus yet.

If you’re still waiting on results, JBU asks you to upload them as soon as you receive them.