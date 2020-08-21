JBU update on 1st week back to school during COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The private college, John Brown University, had one on-campus student who tested positive for the virus, another infected student who is off-campus, and two recoveries. There are no active COVID-19 cases among employees, according to a statement on Friday, August 21.

“As we expected, we are working with students who have tested positive or who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive, but so far it has not been significant numbers,” according to the statement.

JBU students returned to campus on August 17 and that included the opening of residence halls.

4 RULES IN PLACE FOR OPENING

Close-fitting masks are required inside all campus buildings and outside if you can’t maintain 6-foot distancing. All visitors follow the guidelines.

The on-campus workforce, including faculty and essential services, has been limited to approximately 50%. The remainder of the workforce is working remotely. All student services are operating.

The Dining Hall is closed to outside community members due to COVID-19 and space limitations.

External events will not be hosted at JBU without specific approval from the cabinet.

JBU’S LETTER SENT TO STUDENTS DURING COVID-19 … TO KEEP THEM SAFE

I know that this whole thing is just hard. Hanging out with your friends is a really good and important part of being at JBU. Making new friends is one of the great joys of college. God made us to be in relationships with one another and all of the pandemic restrictions really limit our normal patterns of developing friendships. Let me offer a few suggestions that might help. JBU

Try to limit your hanging out to smaller groups

Go outside where it is safer – use the fire pits, walk the trail to downtown Siloam, throw a couple of blankets on the grass and watch a movie outside.

When driving in a car with anyone other than your roommate, keep the windows open, wear masks, keep occupancy to less than 50%, and keep the trips shorter.

Order a grab and go meal from the Caf and have a picnic by Sager creek. (There is a very little waterfall near the northeast corner of the rugby field.)

Check out a mountain bike from the WLHC and try some of our seven miles of bike trails.

Play disc golf on our 9-hole Eagle Ridge Disc Golf course.

Try out SEA’s Sea Captain’s Search on Friday night.

See Pixar’s “Onward” on Saturday night in Simmons (it is free but you will need a ticket so look for details this afternoon).

Join us for Worship on the Quad on Sunday night.

JBU reimbursed families for seven weeks of room and board last spring and still managed to finish with a $200,000 surplus. This was done through cost controls, CARES stimulus money, and money from JBU at Home, according to a statement from JBU’s President Dr. Charles W. Pollard.