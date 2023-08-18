SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University welcomed a record-setting class of 384 freshman students on August 16, according to a press release from the university.

The previous record was 361 students in 2007.

The projected total enrollment for on-campus undergrads is almost 1,300 which is 6% higher than last fall.

“As we talk with incoming students and their families, we hear over and over that they appreciate JBU’s Christian mission,” said Ryan Ladner, D.B.A., vice president for enrollment management. “Families recognize that while JBU may not be their least-expensive option, the value of our rigorous, Christ-centered, liberal arts education is a good investment that will reap benefits for years to come.”