SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University held its fourth annual Giving Day Thursday and brought in over $76,000 for the school’s scholarship fund.

The school shared that a final tally of the 24-hour donating event showed that 119 donors participated.

JBU Giving Day started in 2019 as a way for community members to support JBU students.

Lanya Carson, JBU’s Director of Advancement and Engagement, said that this was the largest JBU Giving Day on record.

“For one day, the JBU community joined together for a single purpose – to impact students! To further promote participation, JBU’s Board of Trustees established a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, which doubled the impact of each gift given. Through 119 gifts, a total of $76,870 was raised to support need-based scholarships,” Carson said.

Carson says that 90% of students at the school receive financial aid, so every cent counts.

“Without generous donations to student scholarships, a Christ-Centered education would not be possible for many students. These gifts make it possible for many students to discover their God-given vocation and learn ways to serve others,” Carson said.