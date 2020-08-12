JBU’s move in day entails social distancing, new technology

Inside the dining halls, blue squares mark where students need to wait in line and tables are spread out indoors and outdoors.

SILOAM SPRINGS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Students moved into their dorms at John Brown University Tuesday, a school that’s already had at least a dozen COVID-19 cases.

One of the staples at the university is worshiping in the cathedral.

But due to the pandemic, students can’t gather there the way they used to.

So, the school built a stage to offer outdoor services.

But, that’s just one of the many things its doing differently this year.

Inside most classrooms, everyone is masked up, desks are six feet apart and a brand new owl camera sits in the center.

These cameras turn 360 degrees and connect to Zoom so students can learn remotely.

Inside the dining halls, blue squares mark where students need to wait in line and tables are spread out indoors and outdoors.

The campus also has quarantine and isolation spaces for students who contract the coronavirus during their time here.

Julie Gumm with the university said the health of the students here ultimately depends on how seriously they take the new rules.

“We’ve done everything we can do as a campus and as a university to prepare and so now its kind of on them to obey the guidelines and all of that sort of stuff,” she said.

The school has spent $150,000 on technology and an additional $230,000 in other preparations for the school year.