Jefferson Counties’ first twin deputies working for sheriff’s department

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) — Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are proving to be a uniquely effective team and they have just about everyone doing a double-take.

Emanuel and Raphael Hayes aren’t just co-workers, they’re twins. The twins aren’t identical, but it takes a trained eye to tell them apart.

“We always try to have fun with it,” Raphael said. “We go to the barbershop together. We get the same haircut.”

Both now stand out as the first twins to walk through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in uniform.

“I don’t know how it just works out like that. ‘Hey I’m going to apply there, I’m coming too,’” the twins recalled.

The brothers work together in the transport division, which keeps them on the road picking up and dropping off inmates. It’s a job the Sheriff’s Office says the brothers are well-suited for since the inmates tend to cooperate for them more.

“Just because you might have on an orange jumpsuit, or you might be in shackles, or handcuffs doesn’t mean we’re going to treat you different. You’re still human at the end of the day, you deserve respect,” Emanuel said.

The brothers are still considered newcomers in the Sheriff’s Office with less than a year under their belts, but that’s not stopping them from thinking about their next step.

“Duel sheriff’s? I think we could try that one day. Something we could look at,” the brothers said.