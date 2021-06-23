Jenee Fleenor to be honored at Springdale’s Hometown Celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly a dozen community organizations are coming together to honor a Jenee Fleenor, a Springdale native and an award-winning musician.

According to a news release from Downtown Springdale, Fleenor plays fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band, written songs for country greats like Dolly Parton, and plays in the house band for The Voice.

The release says Fleenor is the only woman in history and one of few fiddle players to be named Country Music Associateion Musician of the Year twice.

“I remember Jenee as a young girl, playing her violin in the orchestra and for special music at

church,” says Mayor Doug Sprouse of the City of Springdale. “I know the people of Springdale

join me in honoring Jenee; not only for the artist she has become, but for the person she is. Jenee

is truly a jewel from Springdale and we look forward to celebrating her.”

According to the release, Fleenor grew up in downtown Springdale and attended Springdale Schools from Lee Elementary to Springdale High School.

The release says Fleenor learned classical violin as a child while also learning bluegrass and western swiing at the the feet of local fiddlers.

When she was 18, Fleenor moved to Nashville and quickly became one of the most in-demand instrumentalists in the city, according to the release.

The Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration details, including dates, times and locations are as

follows:

Event: NWA Old Time Fiddlers Jam

Date: Friday, June 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Apollo on Emma

Free & Open to the Public

Event: Rodeo Parade – Jenee will be Grand Marshal

Date: Saturday, June 26

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Emma Avenue

Free & Open to the Public

Event: Rodeo of the Ozarks – Jenee will perform the National Anthem

Date: Saturday, June 26

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Parsons Stadium

Tickets: https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/2021-schedule

Event: Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert (feat. Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales)

Date: Sunday, June 27

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Walter Turnbow Park

Free & Open to the Public

Additional information about the Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration can be found at

downtownspringdale.org.