Jenee Fleenor to be honored at Springdale’s Hometown Celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly a dozen community organizations are coming together to honor a Jenee Fleenor, a Springdale native and an award-winning musician.
According to a news release from Downtown Springdale, Fleenor plays fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band, written songs for country greats like Dolly Parton, and plays in the house band for The Voice.
The release says Fleenor is the only woman in history and one of few fiddle players to be named Country Music Associateion Musician of the Year twice.
“I remember Jenee as a young girl, playing her violin in the orchestra and for special music at
church,” says Mayor Doug Sprouse of the City of Springdale. “I know the people of Springdale
join me in honoring Jenee; not only for the artist she has become, but for the person she is. Jenee
is truly a jewel from Springdale and we look forward to celebrating her.”
According to the release, Fleenor grew up in downtown Springdale and attended Springdale Schools from Lee Elementary to Springdale High School.
The release says Fleenor learned classical violin as a child while also learning bluegrass and western swiing at the the feet of local fiddlers.
When she was 18, Fleenor moved to Nashville and quickly became one of the most in-demand instrumentalists in the city, according to the release.
The Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration details, including dates, times and locations are as
follows:
Event: NWA Old Time Fiddlers Jam
Date: Friday, June 25
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Apollo on Emma
Free & Open to the Public
Event: Rodeo Parade – Jenee will be Grand Marshal
Date: Saturday, June 26
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Emma Avenue
Free & Open to the Public
Event: Rodeo of the Ozarks – Jenee will perform the National Anthem
Date: Saturday, June 26
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Parsons Stadium
Tickets: https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/2021-schedule
Event: Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert (feat. Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales)
Date: Sunday, June 27
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Walter Turnbow Park
Free & Open to the Public
Additional information about the Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration can be found at
downtownspringdale.org.