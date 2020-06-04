Jennifer Peñate moving on to sister station WFLA in Tampa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jennifer Peñate is leaving KNWA to head to Florida!

Jennifer Peñate joined the team in March 2017 after working at KODE in Joplin, Missouri for five years as evening anchor and reporter.

She was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for her story on postpartum depression in women.

Jennifer also covered events like the historic River Valley flooding, Rogers 2019 tornado damage and the death of Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr.

She emceed events such as Kiss a Pig, Heart Ball, was a speaker at the Women’s March, and was a founder for Girls Unstoppable implemented in Springdale schools.

“I will forever cherish the privilege you gave me to share your stories and become part of your daily lives. I’ve met countless incredible people and made so many lasting friendships. It’s also been an honor to give back to my hometown as a mentor to young people, be a speaker and supporter of so many organizations here. But I’m so excited to begin a new chapter in life.,” Jennifer says.

Jennifer will become a part of the WFLA team on June 15.

We want to congratulate Jennifer on this great opportunity and will miss her lots!