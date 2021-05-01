Jerry Jacobs Signs with the Detroit Lions

Former Arkansas cornerback, Jerry Jacobs, went undrafted but has signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State where is played for the Red Wolves for two years. He then started the first three games of the 2020-21 season for the Hogs, playing the fourth most snaps on the team. However, Jacobs suffered an injury during the Auburn game and some young corners started to shine. Jacobs ultimately decided to opt out of the remainder of the season which is now regrets.

“One hundred percent sure I regret it,” said Jacobs. “If I could do it again, I’d change that decision. I did it on my own. I didn’t talk to anybody. I talked to Coach [Sam] Pittman, but he gave me a lot of reasons why I should have stayed. I probably wasn’t just hearing it at the moment. I feel like I regret it 1,000 percent. Live and learn. So, got to let it go.”

During Arkansas’ Pro Day, Jacobs touched 34.5 inches in the vertical jump, completed 20 reps on the bench press, and timed as fast as 4.38 seconds in the 40.