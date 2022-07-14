FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open at 160 E Joyce Blvd in Fayetteville on July 20.

According to a press release, franchise owner Nick Morgan will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24 to support Junior Achievement of Arkansas. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Junior Achievement of Arkansas in exchange for a regular sub.

Customers must have a coupon to be eligible for the offer. More information on Junior Achievement of Arkansas can be found here: https://arkansas.ja.org/.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 479-435-9574.

“We are excited to be in Fayetteville! We chose this location as we felt it is the perfect spot to serve our Jersey Mike’s fans in the greater Fayetteville area,” said Morgan. “We are having a five-day fundraiser to raise funds for Junior Achievement of Arkansas, an excellent organization providing financial literacy and workplace readiness to K-12 students, which we are proud to support. We are excited to open our doors, eager to meet our customers and happy to have everyone come out and try our authentic sub sandwiches!”

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply by emailing: ztdmorgan@gmail.com.