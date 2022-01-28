FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is putting the finishing touches on a home that will help area young LGBTQ adults.

Jessi’s house in Fort Smith will provide LGBTQ youth struggling with homelessness a safe space while working with a team to transition to the next stage of life.

Jessi’s House Executive Director Patrick Boze says the team is ready to offer their support to the community.

“We have an amazing team of people who are passionate about LGBTQ issues, with expertise in this, and we’re all very excited to be able to serve this community,” Boze said.

Applications for Jessi’s House will be available on February 1 with plans to have its first residents by early March.