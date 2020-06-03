Jim Rollins named as new Northwest Technical Institute president

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Technical Institute welcomes Dr. Jim Rollins as its new President of the institution.

It was announced yesterday that Rollins is leaving his current job of Springdale Public Schools’ Superintendent.

Rollins has been with the district for nearly 40 years.

“What the world is interested in is what you can do with your learning. So for me, to be able to continue to serve, for me to be a part of that vert experience is really the highlight of my career,” Rollins said during a press conference.

His last day with Springdale is June 30.

“I want to thank the school board members, past and present that I have worked with for the privilege of serving in the Springdale School District.,” he said. “Springdale is a great place to serve and a great place for families to raise children.”