Jimmy Buffett postpones show at Walmart AMP to 2022

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville” the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jimmy Buffett will not perform at the Walmart AMP in 2021, according to a release from the Walton Arts Center on Tuesday.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are postponing their show originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, at the the amphitheater in Rogers.

The rescheduled show is now set for June 9, 2022.

According to the release, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and more information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.

The reason for the postponement was not stated in the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers