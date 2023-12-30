ARLINGTON, Tex. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, one of their own will be added to the Ring of Honor.

Former Razorback football player and Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson was given the nod in November to be inducted into the Ring of Honor by owner and former Razorback teammate Jerry Jones.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Former NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson talks with Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Johnson was head coach of the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993 and won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993 before leaving the team. He was hired by Jones after buying the Cowboys franchise in 1989, succeeding Tom Landry.

Jones and Johnson were teammates on the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks football team that went undefeated and was awarded the national championship by the Football Writers Association of America.

“Johnson received the news graciously despite having wondered if he’d ever receive the honor in the years since Jones told him the first time,” NFL.com writer Michael Baca said in a November article.

Jones announced in 2021 saying that Johnson would be inducted but did not say when, according to ESPN.

Johnson will be the 24th member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor, joining Troy Aikman, Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach, Gil Brandt and more.