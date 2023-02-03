NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Duggar daughter Jinger Duggar Vuolo has reached new levels of fame for breaking away from the stringent religious beliefs she grew up with, and she is sharing her story with a new book titled “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.”

In this book, Vuolo dives into her past and how the religion she grew up with and the teachings espoused by one man impacted her relationship with God, herself and others: Bill Gothard, a minister and public speaker who founded the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

She uses the word “disentanglement” to describe her journey of unlearning these teachings, as she still is very much a believer in God and the Christian faith. She analyzes what freedom means to her and how freedom has taken different forms throughout her life.

In the introduction to the book, she makes clear that this is her story, and not a tell-all book about her family.

“I love my mom, dad and entire family. This is a book about me and my spiritual journey,” she said in the introduction.

KNWA/FOX24 interviewed Vuolo about the book. When asked why it was important for her to establish this boundary early in the book, she said, “I want people to know that this is my story and that my family can tell their stories when they are ready.”

Vuolo was the sixth Duggar child born, which she said she viewed as a gift from God.

According to her book, her family’s journey in television began when she was 10 years old in 2004. The Discovery Channel aired a documentary about her family called 14 Children and Pregnant Again. That set them on the path to be on the TLC hit show 19 Kids and Counting.

She talked about how exciting it was to get to travel to big cities like New York City to be on Good Morning America or the TODAY show. She also talks about how, by the age of 14, she had an “all-consuming fear…of what others thought of me.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

We asked if she regrets her family’s decision to share their lives with the world on TV.

“Since I was on TV from such a young age, it’s actually where I feel the most comfortable. I’m comfortable being in front of a camera but if I were to work at McDonald’s, I’d probably be like, what’s going on?” she said with a laugh. “We got to travel around the world and experience different cultures.”

However, she also recognizes the pressure it put on her as a child and as an adult in terms of public scrutiny. In the book, she talks about how that fear of what the public thought about her shifted to what God thought about her, and her fear that she didn’t have a genuine relationship with Him.

That’s when she said she really started investing in Gothard’s teachings.

According to the book, these are seven basic principles that Gothard says every Christian should follow if they want a successful life blessed with a spouse and children, financial security and good health.

On page 53 of the book, she wrote that she felt the main motivation for her family in doing the show was that “if viewers saw the joy and harmony these principles produced in our lives, then they would want to be Christians and live like we did. Our goal was to show the world a positive, compelling view of Christianity.”

In the book, Vuolo talks about how she felt a sense of freedom in knowing she had an exact path to follow to achieve a happy and successful life that pleased God, but she shares how this also came with a whole new level of anxiety and pressure to make sure she was acting perfectly according to Gothard’s teachings.

She breaks down what each of these seven principles are and how she had to work to disentangle each of them.

During our interview with Vuolo, she attributed meeting her husband to being the catalyst for beginning her journey for disentanglement.

“Seeing how my now-husband Jeremy and his family lived their lives really helped me,” she said.

She said Jeremy had to watch about 60 hours of Gothard’s seminars before they were allowed to move forward with their relationship.

“After watching them, he encouraged me to think critically, which isn’t something that is encouraged under Gothard’s teachings,” Vuolo said. “He gave me the time and space to come to my own conclusions.”

In her book, she said, “My faith has changed dramatically. I do not believe the same things I used to believe five or ten years ago about God, the Bible, and the Christian life.”

As an example of her disentanglement journey, she wrote about Gothard’s teaching that God allows victims to be sexually abused because of “immodest dress,” “indecent exposure,” “being out from protection of our parents,” and “being with evil friends.”

Vuolo talks in the book about how she strictly wore long skirts and took the “protection of our parents” to heart in her late teenage years, wanting to stay under the “umbrella of authority” to avoid being targeted by Satan.

She wrote that she now realizes that while the Bible says modesty is important, “it doesn’t say how long skirts should be or mandate shirtsleeves.”

She said Gothard’s teachings put all the blame on the victim and that it was something the victim did, stepping out of the “umbrella of authority,” that brought the abuse on them. This is something she knows now is not true.

This is an example of how Vuolo came to realize that what one man says does not dictate what will please God, but instead one should focus on what exactly the Bible says.

“People will let you down but Jesus is always there,” she said during our interview. “Run to the Bible to find peace, love and acceptance.”

Gothard’s teaching about sexual abuse victims takes on a whole new meaning when you look at her older brother, Joshua Duggar, who was convicted on child pornography charges and is serving a federal prison sentence.

In her book, Vuolo said, “I’ve had to disentangle the truth about forgiveness – and my responsibility in that process – from the unhealthy version of it I learned from Gothard.” She also wrote, “God loves forgiveness.”

When asked if she had been able to find forgiveness for Josh’s actions she said, “I first and foremost pray for the victims, but I also pray for my brother.”

She said she has been able to find forgiveness for Josh because she knows there is a path toward forgiveness and repentance that is available to him, but she said she hasn’t spoken with her brother in several years and she doesn’t know where he is at on that journey.

Her book was officially released for public purchase on January 31.