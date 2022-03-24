FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular local restaurant/bar is among the final contestants in a nationwide contest from Barstool Sports determining the best bar in 2022.

JJ’s Grill, located on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, has made it to the “Elite Eight” in the bracket-style tournament of bars.

The best bars are determined on Twitter by having fans tweet “BestBar” followed by the name of the bar they are supporting. JJ’s previously made it to the Final Four of the contest in 2020 and the Elite Eight in 2021.

“We’re feeling really good about 2022,” says JJ’s Grill owner Jody Thornton. “Our amazing staff

and customers have put a ton of work into getting us to the finish line this year. We’re absolutely

blown away by the support so far.”

JJ’s said it plans to have great deals at all eight of their locations throughout the state if they end up winning. They are already offering food and drink specials at their two Fayetteville locations for achieving tweet goals.

Fans can tweet in the next 24 hours to help the bar advance to the Final Four. They are currently facing “Sup Dogs” of Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. and will face the winner of “Cornerstone” of the University of Maryland and “Champs Downtown” of Penn State.

To learn more about the tournament and JJ’s status in the tournament, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @jjsgrill.