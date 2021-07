FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live announced Parker McCollum will play the venue’s first show.

McCollum played at the venue in 2019 when it was known as JBGB. This will be the venue’s first show since it became JJ’s Live.

General Admission and VIP Tickets for the show on September 2 go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.