Job-seeking recent college grad? You could drive the Planters Nutmobile

AUSTIN, Minn. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those wanting a crack at their next adventure, the maker of the Planters brand has the perfect opportunity.

The maker of the Planters brand is looking for three Peanutters to chauffer Mr. Peanut from coast to coast in the Nutmobile vehicle, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while celebrating the communities they visit at local events.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid one-year job opportunity from June 2022 through June 2023.

The nuts and bolts of the job include:

Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.

Delighting fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the Nutmobile vehicle and Mr. Peanut.

Working alongside people who perform little acts of substance for their communities at volunteer projects.

Here’s what it takes to apply:

Recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in sales and marketing, with preferred experience in communications, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter and short video describing why they would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Visit www.beapeanutter.com for more details or to apply.