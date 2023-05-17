FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Joe Martin Stage Race is coming back to Fayetteville on May 18.

The four-day bicycle race is bringing more than 750 pro and elite cyclists from around the world to compete in Fayetteville.

On May 21, Experience Fayetteville will host an “All Wheels Welcome” event downtown. It will have a pop-up skate park, remote control car racing and more family activities for free.

“We’re hoping to bring people downtown and help them stay all day,” said Kelly Rich, director of downtown initiatives at Experience Fayetteville. “Not only to spotlight and highlight our small businesses that will be doing watch parties and events out on their patios, but we want you to come and spend the day with us.”

A link to the full race schedule can be found here.