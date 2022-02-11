SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University announced on February 11 it is adjusting its mask policy.

According to a news release from the university, masks are no longer required in class except for classes taught by a faculty member who is at a higher risk of COVID-19 due to their own health concerns or that of someone under their care or with whom they live.

Students in affected classes will be notified by their faculty before the start of classes on February 14.

The release says masks are no longer required in the chapel.