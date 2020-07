SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University announces an $8 million grant from the Walton Charitable Support Foundation in support of the university’s new fall programs.

Data analytics and computer science programs are two new programs that will be available for JBU students this fall.

$2 million will be endowed for data analytics and the remaining $6 million will create an endowed scholarship to support students majoring in those programs.