SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University in Siloam Springs announced that it will add a pair of new tech-centered undergraduate degree programs.

Starting in the fall of 2023, JBU students can major in game design and robotics and mechatronics engineering. According to a media release from the university, the gaming industry will have a projected market volume of $387 billion by 2026.

In a separate release, the university previously announced that it will begin fielding varsity esports teams in fall of 2023 as well.

“Esports has become a spectator sport with a growing fanbase, amassing 532 million global viewers of professional tournaments and competitive play,” the release said. “JBU’s Bachelor of Science in Game Design will prepare students to design games that integrate faith covertly or overtly and portray people and situations in their games. The major is designed for students to study literature, creative writing and psychology, which provides a strong foundation for designing both video games and tabletop roleplaying games.”

The robotics and mechatronics engineering program “incorporates content from electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science,” according to the university.

“The engineering industry is more interdisciplinary than ever, and the global robotics market continues to grow at a high rate,” said Ted Song, chair of the engineering, computer science and cybersecurity department. “The robotics and mechatronics engineering major will equip students to thrive in a new era of the industry that encompasses both hardware and software.”

Click here for information about the game design major, and here for information about the robotics major.