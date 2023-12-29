BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Donald Trump, for the moment, will not be on the primary ballot in two states.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Thursday night the former president was not qualified to be on the ballot citing his alleged role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

This comes after the Colorado State Supreme Court took Trump off its primary ballot citing January 6 as well.

Dr. Daniel Bennett, a political science professor at John Brown University, spoke with KNWA/FOX24 about these rulings and says these cases do bring up interesting legal questions.

“There is some theatrics to this. I think anytime you talk about Donald Trump and legal maneuvering around his candidacy and potential future as a second-term president, theatrics are going to play a role. But there are interesting unanswered legal questions that courts will have to sort out over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Bennett.

Both rulings in Maine and Colorado have been put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court can review the cases.