SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University was ranked as the top college in Arkansas, according to the Wall Street Journal’s “2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.”

WSJ’s rankings were based on three factors, student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity, according to a release from John Brown University.

JBU was ranked 188 out of 400 schools that appeared on the list. The University of Arkansas was ranked 295 and Harding University was 380.

“We value the Wall Street Journal rankings above others because it focuses on how a university changes a student’s life and future by keeping costs low and graduation rates and graduates’ salaries high,” said JBU President Chip Pollard.

JBU was ranked as the top Arkansas college in the 2020 and 2022 editions of the rankings and second in 2021. No ranking was made in 2023, according to the release.