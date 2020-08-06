John Brown University releases plans for fall sports

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University releases a plan for fall athletics.

JBU said it is aware that they have not had organized practices and competitions since mid-March, so it plans to have students take a phased-in approach to prepare for competition.

A tentative schedule is below:

Aug. 17 – Aug. 21: Academic classes begin; athletic teams can conduct one fitness test session, one team meeting and one small group meeting – all held outdoors and with physical distancing.

Aug. 24 – Sept. 19: This four-week period will be small group-based skill development and strength and conditioning. The participants of each small group will remain the same during the entire four-week period to minimize quarantine risk if an athlete tests positive. The number of athletes in each small group will vary by sport but be kept to as few athletes as possible.

Sept. 21 – Oct. 14: The plan is to move into full team practice for these 3.5 weeks as we prepare for competition. These dates may vary by sport, depending on their season.

Oct. 15 – Nov. 14: This 4.5-week period is our fall competition season for some of our sports. We will look to play one game a week during this time. Please know we continue to plan for what JBU gameday might look like in regard to spectators and game management.

At this time, we do not have any final decisions from the NAIA or from our conference regarding basketball or track and field; nor do we have a final plan for the timing of our conference cross country meet or our JV Volleyball competition schedule. We will post competition schedules on our website as they are finalized and use our social media platforms to announce any revisions or changes to our plan. Press release

