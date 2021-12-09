John Brown University ushers in Christmas season with candlelight services

SILOAM SPRING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University begins its 79th annual candlelight services.

A news release from the university says the service ushers in the Christmas season for the JBU student community, the city of Siloam Springs and visitors from all over Northwest Arkansas.

This year’s services will continue through December 11, beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Seating is limited, and tickets are required. Tickets can be bought for a dollar on JBU’s website, or in person at the university’s reception desk in the Simmons Great Hall.

