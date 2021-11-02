John Cena to be Guest of Honor at Veterans Day event in Northwest Arkansas

FILE – This Dec. 9, 2018 file photo shows John Cena at the premiere of “Bumblebee” in Los Angeles. Cena stars in “64th Man”, an audio series premiering on Audible on Thursday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Health and Performance (UHP) will recognize John Cena for his support of veterans and contributions to their organization at a ceremony in Maysville on November 11.

The UHP is welcoming Cena to their campus to recognize him for his contributions to the FitOps Foundation, an organization that provides scholarships and graduate support to UHP students, as well as his contributions to the veterans community, according to a press release from UHP.

In addition to Cena, the event will include Lt. General Ben Freakley, Congressman and Army Colonel Steve Womack, Army Maj. General Troy Galloway and Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston, according to the UHP.

The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Veteran’s Day, November 11, with presentations beginning at 10 a.m. After that will be a tour, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pure Life Culinary Institution site, and lunch according to the UHP release.

The event will be held at 25200 Ranch Rd. in Maysville. Those attending are advised to enter via the main gate and follow the signage to designated parking areas.

Please RSVP to alexandra@university-hp.com.