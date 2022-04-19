FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-time golf major champion John Daly and his son, John Daly II, have agreed to an endorsement partnership with Hooters.

Daly attended the University of Arkansas, while “Little John” is currently a freshman on the Razorback golf team. The father-and-son pair won the 2021 PNC Championship together.

According to a press release, Daly II signed a deal in which he will serve as a name, image, and likeness (NIL) ambassador for the Clearwater, Florida-based restaurant chain. The Dalys will promote the Hooters brand through various marketing activities, including “significant roles on social media and other digital channels.”

Daly will sport Hooters branded apparel and use a Hooters orange golf bag with the retro Hooters logo on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, but NCAA rules prohibit Daly II from wearing sponsored apparel during college tournaments.

“As a longtime fan of the brand off the course, I am excited this relationship with Hooters extends to the greens,” Daly said. “This will be a terrific partnership as Hooters is all about authentic fun. I am eager to represent the brand and have a great time while doing so.”

Daly II will also play a starring role in Hooters’ social media campaigns, wear Hooters branded apparel in select golf tournaments, and make special appearances at Hooters locations.

“Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador,” said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing.