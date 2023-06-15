FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. John L Colbert got his start in the classroom as Fayetteville Public Schools’ special education teacher 47 years ago.

Now he’ll finish his career as superintendent, leaving behind a legacy that’s sure to be remembered.

In May, the Fayetteville Board of Education voted unanimously to name its newest middle school the John L Colbert Middle School in honor of Superintendent Colbert.

“It is an honor to have the school bear my name,” said Colbert.

Throughout his time with the district, Colbert said he’s seen many changes come and go, but said the city’s growth is one thing that has been consistent.

The middle school was built on Rupple Road in the west side of the city, which is an area where Colbert said many homes are being built. Though, he said it’ll take even more action from the district in order to keep schools from getting too crowded.

“We have to continue to look at the possibility that we may have to do some tweaking of zones in order to accommodate that growth,” said Colbert.

A growing community means more opportunity for diversity, which Colbert’s exemplified during his tenure. Colbert’s made history as Fayetteville’s first Black principal, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent and superintendent.

“When I first came here, there was only a few African Americans,” said Colbert. “Now, we have reached almost 12% of all the student population. That growth and having diversity throughout the district has really made a big difference.”

Colbert said his last moments as superintendent will be bittersweet as he passes the baton onto Dr. John Mulford at the end of June.

“I hope my legacy is the fact that we stood on the platform of doing what’s best for kids,” said Colbert.

John L Colbert Middle School can hold 800 students, and they’ll be the first to fill the halls this August.