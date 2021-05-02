Johnson and Johnson shots resume on U of A campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The FDA has authorized the use of the Jansen vaccine again, meaning the shots will be back on some college campuses soon, like the University of Arkansas.

Zac Brown is the Communications Director at the U of A Pat Walker Health Center. He said prior to the shots being put on pause, the university has administered more than 4,050 doses to students and faculty.

Instead of making appointments online, he said the university is encouraging students to call to schedule theirs.

“Now that we are going to resume offering Johnson and Johnson, we’re gonna ask students to call,” Brown said. “We really want to be able to address some of their concerns and determine whether there’s misinformation that they want to get corrected.”

Brown said he is hopeful offering two vaccines- Pfizer and Jansen- will provide some confidence for students and faculty that they can choose a vaccine they feel comfortable with.

The J and J shots will resume on U of A’s campus Monday, May 3rd.