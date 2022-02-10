MILWAUKEE (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson Controls is now projected to successfully cut more than one million metric tons of carbon dioxide through energy efficiency and renewable energy public projects across Arkansas, including Rogers and Washington County, a Feb. 10 press release announced.

According to the release, since 2010, Johnson Controls has partnered with 22 public organizations to implement decarbonization solutions that are expected to deliver the same air quality results as taking 250,000 vehicles off the roads for one year, while also saving Arkansas taxpayers a combined $229 million.

The release says, when city leadership in Rogers first engaged with Johnson Controls, there was a need to reduce city energy consumption to save capital and meet citizens’ rising sustainability expectations. Johnson Controls experts then proposed the construction of three ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays totaling 4.6 megawatts.

The project is set to build the largest publicly owned solar facility in the state and expected to generate more than 157M kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity—worth more than $15 million in total utility and operations and maintenance (O&M) savings alone—for Rogers taxpayers.

By working under a 20-year performance contract with a 30-year generation warranty on the solar hardware, Johnson hopes the city will fix its long-term electricity costs despite local electrical providers’ increasing rates.

Our partnerships across Arkansas are a perfect example of how public entities can support ambitious sustainability goals. Through creative funding solutions, public organizations can make much-needed infrastructure updates that enrich their communities while reducing costs and meeting decarbonization goals. We are eager to see how these customers innovate and inspire similar organizations to join the race to cut emissions and save capital. Nate Manning, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls

As for Washington County, it will become the first county in Arkansas to invest in solar through a performance contract, moving toward 100% renewable energy.

According to the release, the county worked with Johnson Controls to install two solar PV arrays, a 1.6-megawatt ground mount and a half-megawatt solar rooftop array—the largest in the state. To further support the county’s dedication to sustainability, Johnson Controls also retrofitted more than 3,200 lighting fixtures with LED lights, replaced 53 HVAC assets and installed energy management controls countywide.

Washington County is expected to reduce its energy consumption by over 161M kWh and save almost $21 million in energy and O&M costs, the release said.

22 public organizations throughout Arkansas have engaged with Johnson Controls under performance contracts to implement energy-efficient and renewable infrastructure solutions. Johnson believes these contracts help empower organizations to make critical infrastructure improvements to deliver guaranteed outcomes while preserving capital.