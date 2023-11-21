JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson County man has been indicted and charged by the Federal Grand Jury of the Western District of Arkansas.

Tristan Justice

According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Tristan Justice of Ozone was charged with two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Justice was originally arrested for possession of a booby trap, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of explosive material or a destructive device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

A previous release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 21, deputies were provided with credible information that Justice, who was on bond for previous weapons charges, had produced devices “designed to inflict harm to persons, mainly law enforcement.”

A second search was conducted on Sept. 22 where investigators found drug paraphernalia, a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and more booby trap devices. The search also produced a device that contained projectiles, black powder and an ignition source that was later deemed a destructive device.

According to the JCSO, Justice admitted to making the devices.