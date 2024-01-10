JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson County man arrested on multiple charges, including possession of booby traps, entered a plea agreement on Monday, according to court documents.

Tristan Justice, 27, was facing several charges including firearm possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

The agreement says those charges will be dismissed. However, Justice pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device charge.

A search of Justice’s home was conducted on Sept. 21, 2023, according to the plea agreement. A pipe bomb was found in the search.

Justice was interviewed and he admitted to making the pipe bomb. Drug paraphernalia, a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and more booby trap devices were also found in his home during the search.

The plea agreement says that Justice could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

For Justice’s original arrest story on these charges, click here.