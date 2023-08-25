JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lamar man for manslaughter after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Kyle Holman

According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 25, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Kyle Holman, 25, of Lamar for manslaughter.

The release says Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on May 13 of an unresponsive woman at 10833 Highway 352.

The release says the body of Jaqueline Smith was found in the passenger seat of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. During the initial investigation, sheriff’s deputies believed that Smith was struck by a vehicle at another location in the county.

After the investigation, the release says the Jonson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Johnson County Coroner’s Office gathered additional evidence and conducted interviews.

Following the interviews, Holman was arrested for manslaughter. Holman was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center. He is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.