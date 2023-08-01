JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating an accidental shooting of a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old boy that happened on July 31.

According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:23 p.m., dispatch received a call of an accidental shooting of two boys in the Lutherville community.

The release says the parents of the children met Johnson County EMS in Lamar, and the boys were transported to Johnson County Regional Medical Center.

The release says hospital staff performed lifesaving efforts on the nine-year-old but were unsuccessful. The seven-year-old was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe there will be criminal charges based on the initial investigation.

The release says the case is being investigated by Johnson County Criminal Investigation Division, Johnson County Cronorer’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

According to the release, no other information will be released at this time and will be available at the end of the investigation.